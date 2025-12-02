Excise seizes 30 litres of illicit liquor hidden inside family temple in Kerala's Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise team in Neyyattinkara seized 30 litres of illicit liquor that had been kept hidden among idols and photographs inside a family temple. The stash was found during inspections carried out as part of election-related enforcement.

Officials said the accused, Arjunan, locally known as Potti, a resident of Punnakkad, Neyyattinkara, had been storing large quantities of liquor and supplying it to customers. The excise squad, acting on inputs, raided the premises and found the illegal trade being run under the cover of a place of worship.

The inspection was led by Excise Inspector A. K. Ajayakumar and Preventive Officer M. S. Arun Kumar. Further investigation is under way.