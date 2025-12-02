Fake traffic e-challan scam hoodwinks unsuspecting vehicle owners in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The message came at 7:45pm on a weekday. Kozhikode native Preetha Shivan, who had just returned home from work, glanced at her phone and froze. “Your traffic violation fine hasn’t been paid. Please settle it at once to avoid extra charges or legal action, don’t wait for consequences!” read the SMS.

Worried she may have unknowingly violated a rule, Preetha clicked the link attached, and provided her account details. Within minutes, Rs 1,000 was debited, not by the Motor Vehicles Department, but a scammer operating from a private number she never thought to verify.

“I thought it was real because the page looked exactly like the government’s challan site,” Preetha recalls. “The amount was not too high, so I paid it quickly. Only later did I realise I had been cheated.”

Her story is becoming frighteningly common in Kerala, which is witnessing an alarming rise in cyber fraud, from fake profiles of district collectors to calls from impostors posing as cyber police. Now, a new scam is gaining ground: fake traffic violation penalty alerts, sent via SMS or WhatsApp.

The message appears routine, much like the official e-challan notification many vehicle owners are familiar with. However, hidden beneath is a meticulously-built trap.

When recipients click the link, they are taken to a webpage mirroring the official e-challan portal. The colours, fonts, wording and layout bear a striking resemblance to the genuine Digital Traffic/Transport Enforcement Solution page. Users are prompted to enter their vehicle number and driving licence details. The website then generates a convincing “overspeeding alert” and directs them to pay online.