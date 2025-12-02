Kerala designates K-SOTTO as sole authority for deceased, living donor programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has designated the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO) as the sole authority for both deceased and living donor programmes in the state. By bringing all public transplant centre units under K-SOTTO, the department aims to enhance efficiency, strengthen coordination, and build greater public trust in organ donation and transplantation. A direct representative of K-SOTTO will now be involved in every stage of the process.



A unified command system in the organ transplantation sector, the government aims to make organ donation activities across the state more transparent and faster. This decision is expected to bring significant relief to many patients awaiting organ transplant surgeries in Kerala.



Until recently, each zonal office under the Deceased Donor Multi Organ Transplant Programme (DDMOTP) was managed by a Nodal Officer and Assistant Nodal Officer, senior faculty members nominated from the respective medical colleges, along with two contract-based Transplant Coordinators. The Principals of medical colleges or zonal nodal officers exercised control over coordinators and fund utilization. Under the new system, K-SOTTO has the authority to assign duties to transplant coordinators beyond their zonal jurisdiction whenever emergencies or special circumstances arise.



Previously, the organ donation programme required rapid decision-making across multiple hospitals but remained fragmented at the zonal level. To address this, the Health Department has placed all units under the administrative, functional, and financial control of K-SOTTO’s Executive Director. The zonal offices of DDMOTP will now be renamed as K-SOTTO Zonal Offices.