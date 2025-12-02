Kerala is considering five-day work week in govt offices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is once again considering the introduction of a five-day work week in all government offices. However, service organisations have reacted with caution to the plan, warning that any attempt to curtail employees’ rights, including leave entitlements, would be strongly opposed.

The Chief Secretary has convened a virtual meeting with representatives of service organisations at 5pm on December 5 to discuss the matter.

The proposal, first considered two years ago, was withdrawn after strong opposition from service organisations, including Left outfits, which alleged the government intended to cut down leave entitles.

According to government sources, the public administration department revived the discussion after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a meeting on the rising drug abuse problem in the state, stressed the need for parents to spend more time with their children as part of prevention strategies.

This time, the government appears to be moving more cautiously. In the letters sent to office-bearers of service organisations, it did not include any draft proposal. Instead, unions have been asked to submit their opinions and suggestions via email on or before December 5.

The Opposition-aligned service organisations argue that the absence of a draft proposal raises questions about the government’s intention.

The pro-Congress Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSA) and NGO Association have welcomed the proposal in-principle.