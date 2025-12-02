Kerala is considering five-day work week in govt offices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is once again considering the introduction of a five-day work week in all government offices. However, service organisations have reacted with caution to the plan, warning that any attempt to curtail employees’ rights, including leave entitlements, would be strongly opposed.
The Chief Secretary has convened a virtual meeting with representatives of service organisations at 5pm on December 5 to discuss the matter.
The proposal, first considered two years ago, was withdrawn after strong opposition from service organisations, including Left outfits, which alleged the government intended to cut down leave entitles.
According to government sources, the public administration department revived the discussion after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a meeting on the rising drug abuse problem in the state, stressed the need for parents to spend more time with their children as part of prevention strategies.
This time, the government appears to be moving more cautiously. In the letters sent to office-bearers of service organisations, it did not include any draft proposal. Instead, unions have been asked to submit their opinions and suggestions via email on or before December 5.
The Opposition-aligned service organisations argue that the absence of a draft proposal raises questions about the government’s intention.
The pro-Congress Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSA) and NGO Association have welcomed the proposal in-principle.
‘We will not compromise on rights of employees’
“However, we will not compromise on employees’ rights, including casual leaves,” said KSA president Ershad M S. He noted that the employees had previously rejected the proposal as it sought to reduce the number of casual leaves. “A five-day work is a good idea. We can also discuss adjusting office timings to ensure working hours are covered,” he said.
Government offices currently function from 10.15am to 5.15pm in cities and 10am to 5pm in rural areas. Employees are entitled to 20 casual leaves annually.
“There was also a proposal earlier to make the fourth Saturday a holiday, but that too was dropped when the government attempted to interfere with employees’ rights,” Ershad added.
NGO Association president Jaffar Khan A M said service organisations cannot offer meaningful feedback without receiving the proposal and sufficient time to study it. “An issue of this importance should not be discussed online. It requires an offline meeting with a proper draft. Employees are currently engaged in Election Commission duties for SIR and work till evening. Holding an online meeting at 5pm makes it even more difficult,” he said.
Pro-CPM organisations, including Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSEA) and NGO Union and other organisations, have welcomed the proposal. “We are yet to discuss the matter,” said KSEA general secretary S S Deepu. NGO Union general secretary Ajith Kumar M A said that it would give its opinion after receiving the government proposal. “When it was proposed earlier, e-governance was not very popular in government offices. Now local self-government institutions and the revenue department are issuing certificates throughe-governance system, making it easier for employees to work offline too,” said a NGO Union leader.