Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenges Kerala CM over ‘masala bond’ borrowing

“Why did the Chief Minister go to London to raise money? Who received the Rs 21 crore commission? Why avoid Indian markets where interest rates are lower? Who bears the forex risk, and were FEMA approvals secured as mandated by law?” Chandrasekhar asked, stressing that an “honest government” would have already addressed these concerns.

He accused both the CPM and the Congress of lacking transparency, arguing that public funds cannot be treated as “party resources” shielded from scrutiny. He added that the Masala Bond and Sabarimala gold issues must be thoroughly investigated and “not covered up”.

Party insiders confirmed that the BJP intends to foreground these two issues, projecting them as examples of alleged “loot” and financial mismanagement by the Left administration. While the CPM has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s notices relating to the Masala Bond as politically motivated, the BJP maintains that the matters require serious investigation by central agencies.