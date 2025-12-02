Sabarimala revenue soars 33% to Rs 92 crore in first 15 days

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala hill shrine has registered a total revenue of Rs 92 crore in the first 15 days of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this year. This marks a 33.33% growth compared to the Rs 69 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.

A major chunk of the earnings continues to come from the sale of aravana payasam, which alone fetched Rs 47 crore. The figures till November 30 showed a 46.86% increase in revenue from aravana sales compared to Rs 32 crore during the first 15 days of the previous season.

Revenue from appam sales stood at Rs 3.5 crore, nearly matching last year’s figures for the same period.

Income from kanikka (offerings) has also seen steady growth -- from Rs 22 crore in 2024 to Rs 26 crore this season.