Sadeer’s voice helping candidates hit the right notes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sadeer Karunyam is feeling a little flustered. For a man in his 40s who runs a recording studio near Venjaramoodu, what has got his goat is the fact that his clients are pestering him to prioritise their work – even if it means jumping the line. Since the local-body polls were announced, Sadeer’s clients are all politicians, from across the spectrum.
“All of them want their work completed first. Some approach me in the morning, with the instruction to have their work done by the same evening. Even when I convey my inability to do so because of work assigned earlier by other candidates, many pester me. It’s annoying,” he says.
“In an election scenario, this is a common dilemma. But it blows up during local polls. Without a proper announcement using a sound system and speaker placed atop a running vehicle, election campaigns can seem incomplete. Pressing local issues peppered with general political and socio-economic concerns make for a good announcement,” points out Sadeer.
“The introduction of candidates as “the darling of the masses” and “the people’s face” may appear trite, but there are still takers for these usages and no campaign announcement proceeds without these mentions,” he adds.
The recording itself is a laborious process. The script is prepared either by those who run the studio or by the candidate or party. The script is as important as the voice over as without rhyme, creativity, and to-the-point messaging it can sound superfluous, and add to the agony of the recordist.
“Candidates often come up with lengthy narratives. Recently, someone handed me a script that read: “Sulochanakku aattin koodu, vidyakku veedu, madhuvinu chikilsa sahayam” (goat shed for Sulochana, house for Vidya and medical aid for Madhu). Such announcements tend to backfire and attract ridicule.”
In such cases, the feedback is immediately shared and an alternative script is prepared. The writer should be aware of local issues, as well as the general political scenario. Writers prepare a party-wise theme bank by relying on political satire and news that appear in various media.
An announcement usually lasts five-seven minutes. In the case of high-profile candidates and high-voltage contests, customised songs are also arranged. A song recorded with live orchestra can burn a hole in the wallet, with karaoke content costing much less. Technology has also left its imprint. Now, web and mobile applications are used to reduce costs. However, the quality of output is questionable.
With candidates preferring pre-recorded announcements, running descriptions have mostly been pushed to the background. However, the scenario shifts towards the end of campaigning, when candidates target their rivals with specific allegations and counter criticism pointed at them. “At this stage, there is no time for recorded answers. Live announcements come handy in such crunch situations,” says Sadeer.
“I have had candidates offended by announcements seeking a personal explanation. That happens mostly in the case of scripts prepared by rival candidates and we have to placate them,” he adds. Moreover, studios have to be very careful while recording as any content deemed illegal could invite legal action.
“Unlike live commentary, a recorded announcement is evidence of whatever has been said. That increases the risk,” he points out.
Another issue is payment. Some clients keep it due. “In the case of candidates who lose, it’s more prudent to just forget it. It will never come,” stresses Sadeer.