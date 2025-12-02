Sadeer’s voice helping candidates hit the right notes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sadeer Karunyam is feeling a little flustered. For a man in his 40s who runs a recording studio near Venjaramoodu, what has got his goat is the fact that his clients are pestering him to prioritise their work – even if it means jumping the line. Since the local-body polls were announced, Sadeer’s clients are all politicians, from across the spectrum.

“All of them want their work completed first. Some approach me in the morning, with the instruction to have their work done by the same evening. Even when I convey my inability to do so because of work assigned earlier by other candidates, many pester me. It’s annoying,” he says.

“In an election scenario, this is a common dilemma. But it blows up during local polls. Without a proper announcement using a sound system and speaker placed atop a running vehicle, election campaigns can seem incomplete. Pressing local issues peppered with general political and socio-economic concerns make for a good announcement,” points out Sadeer.

“The introduction of candidates as “the darling of the masses” and “the people’s face” may appear trite, but there are still takers for these usages and no campaign announcement proceeds without these mentions,” he adds.

The recording itself is a laborious process. The script is prepared either by those who run the studio or by the candidate or party. The script is as important as the voice over as without rhyme, creativity, and to-the-point messaging it can sound superfluous, and add to the agony of the recordist.

“Candidates often come up with lengthy narratives. Recently, someone handed me a script that read: “Sulochanakku aattin koodu, vidyakku veedu, madhuvinu chikilsa sahayam” (goat shed for Sulochana, house for Vidya and medical aid for Madhu). Such announcements tend to backfire and attract ridicule.”