Back to basics: With poll aspirations, five ex-MLAs look to retrace their steps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking their politics to the grassroots, five former MLAs are contesting the upcoming local-body elections. And, it looks to be back to the basics for Anil Akkara, K S Sabarinadhan, E M Augusthy, R Latha Devi, and K C Rajagopalan.

Taking his campaign to the Sanskrit College ward of Adat grama panchayat, in Thrissur district, Anil is no stranger to local governance. He led the panchayat as president for two successive terms from 2000 and represented the same ward in 2005.

His election as Congress MLA of Wadakkanchery in 2016 adds heft to his candidature. “I am no stranger here. During my time, it was a model panchayat. But both the LDF and the BJP failed to preserve our legacy. This time, our focus is on rebuilding its former glory and ensuring development and progress,” Anil said.

Seeking the backing of the Maramon ward of Mezhuveli grama panchayat, in Pathanamthitta district, CPM veteran K C Rajagopalan is also banking on local ties. He had served as vice-president of the panchayat in 1979 and its president in 1988. Rajagopalan, who won the Aranmula assembly seat in 2006, had stepped down from active politics after turning 75 last December.

“Having dedicated myself to both small and large development projects in this panchayat over the years, I am a familiar face here. Though I have not held official positions recently, the strong encouragement from local residents and party workers willed me into the picture. I am determined to continue advancing welfare initiatives across all sectors,” said Rajagopalan.