Back to basics: With poll aspirations, five ex-MLAs look to retrace their steps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking their politics to the grassroots, five former MLAs are contesting the upcoming local-body elections. And, it looks to be back to the basics for Anil Akkara, K S Sabarinadhan, E M Augusthy, R Latha Devi, and K C Rajagopalan.
Taking his campaign to the Sanskrit College ward of Adat grama panchayat, in Thrissur district, Anil is no stranger to local governance. He led the panchayat as president for two successive terms from 2000 and represented the same ward in 2005.
His election as Congress MLA of Wadakkanchery in 2016 adds heft to his candidature. “I am no stranger here. During my time, it was a model panchayat. But both the LDF and the BJP failed to preserve our legacy. This time, our focus is on rebuilding its former glory and ensuring development and progress,” Anil said.
Seeking the backing of the Maramon ward of Mezhuveli grama panchayat, in Pathanamthitta district, CPM veteran K C Rajagopalan is also banking on local ties. He had served as vice-president of the panchayat in 1979 and its president in 1988. Rajagopalan, who won the Aranmula assembly seat in 2006, had stepped down from active politics after turning 75 last December.
“Having dedicated myself to both small and large development projects in this panchayat over the years, I am a familiar face here. Though I have not held official positions recently, the strong encouragement from local residents and party workers willed me into the picture. I am determined to continue advancing welfare initiatives across all sectors,” said Rajagopalan.
Featuring in local-body polls for the first time, senior CPI leader Latha Devi is the LDF candidate in the Chadayamangalam division of Kollam district panchayat. A former MLA from the same region, she considers the contest a return to her political roots.
Carrying the UDF banner in the Kowdiar ward of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, former Aruvikkara MLA Sabarinadhan has been projected as the Congress’ mayoral face. The party hopes his candidature will help revive its position in the capital’s civic body.
“There is a strong desire among the people for change. We have the early-bird advantage, and being a familiar face adds trust and credibility. With high expectations all round, hopes are running high,” said Sabarinadhan.
Bringing his legislative experience to the local level, AICC member and three-time MLA Augusthy is contesting from the Irupathekkar ward of Kattappana municipality. He made it to the assembly from Udumbanchola in 1991 and 1996 and from Peermade in 2001.
“I began my journey as a panchayat member in Kattappana in 1978 and later held other positions. I consider local-body elections as important as assembly and Lok Sabha polls,” Augusthy said.
R Latha Devi
LDF candidate in the Chadayamangalam division of Kollam district panchayat
K S Sabarinadhan
UDF candidate in Kowdiar ward of T’Puram corporation
K C Rajagopalan
LDF candidate in Maramon ward of Mezhuveli grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta
E M Augusthy
UDF candidate in Irupathekkar ward of Kattappana municipality in
Idukki
Anil Akkara
UDF candidate in Sanskrit College ward of Adat grama panchayat in Thrissur