BJP Kerala chief to contest from Nemom in 2026 Assembly elections

THRISSUR: BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that he would contest the 2026 assembly elections from Nemom constituency. He was speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme titled ‘Vote Vibe’ of Thrissur Press Club.

Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram is an important one for BJP as its senior leader O Rajagopal had won the seat earlier. Currently, Minister V Sivankutty is the MLA from Nemom. Though there were reports that Rajeev was likely to contest in the assembly election, it is the first time he has revealed the name of the constituency from where he plans to contest.

Urging people to give a chance to the NDA, Rajeev said that Vikasith Thrissur would be their promise. He also put forward certain schemes like doorstep governance through digital technology. He pointed out that in most local bodies in Kerala, at least 30 to 40 per cent of budget funds was being wasted, which should be avoided.

To a question on AIIMS in Kerala, the BJP state chief responded that the state government didn’t acquire the land for the institution.