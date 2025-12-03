Fund allotment to local bodies declining in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s actual fund allotment to local self-government institutions (LSGI) has seen a significant drop in recent years.

The total amount sanctioned to the three-tier LSGIs steadily declined from Rs 11,400 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 9,050 crore in 2023-24. In the latest year for which actual accounts are available, 2023-24, the transfer was Rs 5,100 crore less than the Budget allocation.

The core of Kerala’s decentralisation is a formula-based equitable devolution of untied funds to local bodies. The sanction is in three streams – a general purpose fund to meet traditional functions and establishment expenses, maintenance fund for assets management, and a development fund to meet development expenditures. Other LSGI revenue sources are Central Finance Commission awards and own funds.

As per the formula devised by the State Finance Commission (SFC), the state government is bound to transfer 4% of State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) to the general purpose fund and 6.5% to the maintenance fund. A portion of the state plan outlay is devolved as the development fund.

An analysis of fund transfers in recent years showed that the government failed in its devolution commitment. In 2023-24, Budget allocations for the general purpose fund, maintenance fund and the development fund were Rs 2,244.30 crore, Rs 3,646.99 crore and Rs 8,258 crore respectively.

At the same time, the actual receipts were lower Rs 1,675.96 crore, Rs 1,344.81 crore and Rs 6,029 crore respectively.

The drop, however, was not due to a decline in the SOTR. In fact, the tax revenue, Rs 74,329.01 crore, was 3% higher than the previous year. Based on the tax revenue, local bodies were eligible for amounts even higher than the budget allocation –Rs 2,973.16 crore as the general purpose fund and Rs 4,831.39 crore as the maintenance fund.