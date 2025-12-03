Kerala court adjourns Rahul Mamkootathil bail plea verdict to 4th December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Principal Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has posted the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing charges of raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, to Thursday for further hearing.

On Wednesday, the hearing was held in a closed room at the request of both sides. Although the defence reportedly requested immunity from arrest, pending the court’s decision on his client’s anticipatory bail, the prosecution remained non-committal.

While the court did not issue any order in response to the defence’s request, it noted that several documents still need to be examined. Should the arguments of both parties conclude, the verdict is likely to be passed on Thursday.

The prosecution had sought more time to produce additional materials, including medical and legal certificates, statements from doctors who treated the woman complainant, and preliminary audio forensic analysis reports, to counter the defence’s arguments.

The argument lasted one and a half hours, in camera. The defence argued that the complaint was fabricated as part of a political conspiracy. They claimed the relationship between Rahul and the complainant was consensual and maintained that the abortion was done with her consent.