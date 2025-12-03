Kerala court adjourns Rahul Mamkootathil bail plea verdict to 4th December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Principal Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has posted the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing charges of raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, to Thursday for further hearing.
On Wednesday, the hearing was held in a closed room at the request of both sides. Although the defence reportedly requested immunity from arrest, pending the court’s decision on his client’s anticipatory bail, the prosecution remained non-committal.
While the court did not issue any order in response to the defence’s request, it noted that several documents still need to be examined. Should the arguments of both parties conclude, the verdict is likely to be passed on Thursday.
The prosecution had sought more time to produce additional materials, including medical and legal certificates, statements from doctors who treated the woman complainant, and preliminary audio forensic analysis reports, to counter the defence’s arguments.
The argument lasted one and a half hours, in camera. The defence argued that the complaint was fabricated as part of a political conspiracy. They claimed the relationship between Rahul and the complainant was consensual and maintained that the abortion was done with her consent.
Digital records and situational evidence were submitted to support their allegation of a conspiracy. They further argued that the woman remained in touch with Rahul even after the alleged incidents and continued to maintain a close relationship with him.
They claimed the allegations were the result of a CPM-BJP nexus and said the complainant and her husband had links with the BJP and took it up as it is election time. The defence also submitted evidence to prove that the complainant was legally married and had taken the abortion pills on her own. Digital evidence was submitted to support the argument that the woman was in touch with her husband when the alleged rape took place.
The prosecution dismissed the conspiracy argument and said the case involves repeated rape by someone the woman trusted, getting her consent through deceit, and a suspected illegal abortion. They argued that she was given strong medicines without a prescription or medical supervision, by Rahul’s friend Joby Joseph, which caused serious complications and put her life at risk.
The prosecution argued that Rahul did not cooperate with the investigation. The police report submitted to the court noted that the rape took place. Statements from doctors who treated her, accounts from friends and other witnesses, hospital records, and WhatsApp chats were submitted.
Arguing that the investigation is still in an early stage, the prosecution claimed that if the accused is released on bail, he could misuse his political influence to threaten witnesses, destroy evidence, or threaten the complainant. The special investigation team formed to probe the case has meanwhile widened its search for Rahul beyond the state. He has been absconding since last Friday, amid indications that he is in Bengaluru.
Police have already charged Rahul with rape, forced termination of pregnancy, and recording private images without consent. According to the FIR, the woman was raped several times in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.
Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar has handed over the second rape complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil to the special investigation team probing the case. Further action will be taken after contacting the complainant, an officer said.
‘State leadership will decide on Rahul’
Kasaragod: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has said that the state leadership of the party would decide on the future course of action against Rahul Mamkootathil. Venugopal was here to campaign for UDF candidates at Kumbla, Poinachi and Cheruvathur. Addressing mediapersons, Venugopal said that only 24 hours have passed after the second complaint was raised against Rahul. The party has already removed him from the post and suspended him from the party. The future course of action will be decided by the state leadership, he said.
Cong took exemplary action: Adoor Prakash
Kochi: UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Wednesday said that the Congress has taken exemplary action against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing charges of rape. “The allegations and cases are strategies of the CPM to cover up the corruption case in Sabarimala and the arrest of CPM leaders. When the KPCC received a complaint against Rahul, we handed it over to the DGP immediately. Unlike other parties, we did not appoint an internal committee to investigate the case,” he said.