Kerala court adjourns Rahul Mamkootathil bail plea verdict to Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court on Wednesday postponed the anticipatory bail of Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces charges of raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, to Thursday. The hearing was held in a closed room at the request of both sides.

Saying that several documents still need to be examined, the court posted the matter for further arguments on Thursday, when the verdict will also be announced. The court directed the prosecution to submit an additional document.

After the hearing, the defence requested that the prosecution assure the court that Rahul Mamkootathil would not be arrested until the verdict. The court did not approve the request, and Special Public Prosecutor Geena Kumari said no such assurance could be given.

The argument lasted 1.5 hours. The defence argued that the complaint was fabricated as part of a political conspiracy. They claimed the relationship between Rahul and the complainant was consensual and maintained that the abortion was done with her consent. Digital records and situational evidence were submitted to support their allegation of a conspiracy.

They further argued that the woman remained in touch with Rahul even after the alleged incidents and continued to maintain a close relationship with him. They claimed the allegations were the result of a CPM-BJP nexus and said the complainant and her husband had links with the BJP and took it up as it is election.

Digital evidences were submitted to support the argument that the woman was in touch with her husband when the alleged rape took place.

The prosecution dismissed the conspiracy argument and said the MLA had threatened and exploited the woman after she approached him seeking personal help. The prosecution argued that Rahul did not cooperate with the investigation.

The court was informed that the woman was raped multiple times and forced to abort. Police report submitted to court noted that the rape took place. Evidence of forced abortion was too submitted. Statements from doctors who treated her, accounts from friends and other witnesses, hospital records, and WhatsApp chats were submitted.

It was also alleged that abortion pills handed to her by Rahul’s friend Joby Joseph caused serious health problems.