Kerala govt hospitals lag in deceased organ donation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has been actively encouraging cadaveric organ donation to help save lives. However, when it comes to identifying brain-dead patients and persuading bereaved families to donate the organs of their loved ones, the state’s own hospitals are trailing private transplant centres by miles.

In the past five years, where private hospitals identified around 20 deceased donors a year, government hospitals across Kerala could together manage just two. Lack of coordination in public institutions has slowed things further.

In all, Kerala has 64 transplant centres, including major government facilities at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and the Ernakulam General Hospital. Since 2012, government hospitals have recorded just 58 donations out of 339 statewide.

To improve coordination, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) appointed nodal and assistant nodal officers in southern, central and northern regions to screen potential donors in ICUs and facilitate cadaver donations. However, the situation has not improved. This year, public centres carried out 16 of the 62 transplant surgeries but converted only two cadaver donations out of 19.