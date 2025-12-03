Kerala records 100 new HIV cases each month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, long considered a low-prevalence state for AIDS, is witnessing a worrying rise in HIV infections among young people aged 15–24. Their share of new cases has climbed from 9% in 2022 to 15.4% in 2025, with an average of 100 new HIV-positive cases reported monthly.
Data shows that 62.6% of infections are linked to unprotected sex with multiple partners, while 24.6% are associated with same-sex relations. Another 8.1% stems from infected needles. Migration for education and work has further heightened the risk. Despite ongoing interventions, the annual number of new cases remains steady at around 1,200, and currently, 23,608 people live with HIV in Kerala.
A report by Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) found that the lifestyle of young people is contributing to the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. There seems to be a clear lapse in creating proper awareness about sexual health and hygiene.
“There is a need to increase awareness among youths. Many are unaware that even a single sexual encounter carries risk,” said Reshmi Madhavan, Joint Director of the KSACS. She noted that campaigns have helped identify patients in high-risk groups and provide early treatment.
KSACS has intensified awareness efforts with Red Ribbon volunteers, conducting campaigns in 210 schools and colleges using a specially designed KSRTC bus. Social media outreach has also grown, with more young people engaging silently with KSACS content.
District-wise, Ernakulam reports the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, while Wayanad records the lowest. Yet, concerns remain about underreporting.
“HIV is not a notifiable disease, and patients have the right not to disclose their status. With 72% of the public relying on private healthcare, actual numbers may be higher,” Reshmi added.
Currently, only 83% of people living with HIV in the state know their status, short of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 target for 2025, which aims that by 2025, 95% of all people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those on ART achieve viral suppression.
The state provides treatment through 18 centres (including three private), with nearly 18,000 patients receiving free daily ART. Additionally, 10,000 patients receive monthly financial support of Rs 1,000.
HIV prevalence
World : 4.08 crore
India : 25 lakh
Kerala : 23608
New cases
2022-23 : 1183
2023-24 : 1263
2024-25 : 1213
2025- 26 (till Oct) : 818
Total : 4477
Main Route of Transmission
Heterosexual sex : 62.6%
Homosexual/Bisexual sex : 24.6%
Through infected needles/Syringes : 8.1%