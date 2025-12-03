Kerala records 100 new HIV cases each month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, long considered a low-prevalence state for AIDS, is witnessing a worrying rise in HIV infections among young people aged 15–24. Their share of new cases has climbed from 9% in 2022 to 15.4% in 2025, with an average of 100 new HIV-positive cases reported monthly.

Data shows that 62.6% of infections are linked to unprotected sex with multiple partners, while 24.6% are associated with same-sex relations. Another 8.1% stems from infected needles. Migration for education and work has further heightened the risk. Despite ongoing interventions, the annual number of new cases remains steady at around 1,200, and currently, 23,608 people live with HIV in Kerala.

A report by Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) found that the lifestyle of young people is contributing to the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. There seems to be a clear lapse in creating proper awareness about sexual health and hygiene.