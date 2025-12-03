Kerala's Karadukka bids farewell to beloved stage with drama, dance and tears

KASARAGOD: It looked like a usual cultural event. Children performed skit and dance on stage amid applause. However, for the performers and spectators, it was an emotional moment — a final farewell to something that had been a part of their lives for nearly half a century.

News that the stage in their locality would be demolished for the construction of the building of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School had come as a huge shock to the residents of Kadakam in Kasaragod’s Karadukka village.

The structure was conceived and built in 1977-78 by youngsters from Kadakam Friends Combine (KFC), an arts club in the area, and was used to host occasional cultural events in the village, recalled Vijayan Kadakam, a retired bank manager.

People would make the roof with palm trees and tarpaulin covers whenever an art festival was planned. The actual roof was built later, after some decades, he said. “I was part of the club then. The cultural festivals meant a lot for us those days,” said Vijayan, who proposed arranging a farewell for the stage that had been a constant in their lives.

Suresh Kumar, the PTA president of the school, said the stage had become a hindrance for the new school building that was being constructed using KIIFB funds. “The contractor said it had to demolished without delay,” he said.