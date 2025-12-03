Kerala’s startup funding doubles to USD 14.7 million in 2025

KOCHI: Despite fears of funding winter and tougher valuations, Kerala’s startups have made a big comeback this year. They raised $14.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 — a 147 per cent surge from $6 million during the same period last year, according to Tracxn’s Kerala Tech Ecosystem Wrap Report .

The sharp rise comes despite a drop in deal volumes, indicating deeper investor bets on select high-potential ventures, according to the report by the data intelligence platform.

“Kerala’s tech ecosystem is steadily maturing, supported by a strong educational foundation, emerging innovation hubs, and increasing investor participation,” said Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn.

“The rise in early-stage funding this year reflects growing confidence in the state’s deeptech and hardware-focused startups,” she added.

The latest numbers highlight the volatility of Kerala’s funding landscape over the years. Funding had peaked at $24 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022 before cooling in 2023 and 2024, and this year’s surge marks a decisive recovery.