Return of ‘Sambar Munnani’ to take on IUML in Ponmundam grama panchayat

MALAPPURAM: In Kerala’s political convention, Ponmundam grama panchayat in Malappuram is an anomaly. Here, state-level allies Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are bitter rivals. And to counter the League, Congress is once again joining hands with CPM, its political adversary in the state. Following the tie up, the Congress district leadership dissolved the Ponmundam constituency committee on Monday.

Yes, this local body elections mark the return of the ‘Sambar Munnani’ – as its opponents mockingly call the Congress-CPM combine – after three decades to take on IUML. Since the panchayat’s formation in 1955, its electorate has largely oscillated between IUML and Congress, with UDF arithmetic rendered meaningless due to deep-rooted grassroots rivalry between the coalition partners.

The contest is an extension of a 70-year political antagonism, with both camps intensifying allegations and counter-allegations. The genesis of the Sambar Munnani dates back to 1996 when Congress, seeking to break IUML’s dominance, aligned with CPM for the first time. The experiment failed, and IUML regained power with renewed public mandate.

Though Congress managed to capture the panchayat during the 2005-10 term, it was unable to sustain the momentum. IUML reclaimed authority in the subsequent elections by winning nine of 16 seats and has retained absolute control since, winning 10 seats in 2010, 11 in 2015 and 12 in 2020. CPM, meanwhile, has remained marginal, securing just one seat in 1996 and 2000.