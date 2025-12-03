Samastha’s crowdfunding crosses Rs 46 crore

KOZHIKODE: The Thahiyya fund collected by the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama for the various projects to be implemented as part of its centenary celebrations crossed Rs 46 crore when the collection officially ended on Monday night.

The fund was collected through an app developed by a group of young men associated with the feeder organisations of Samastha.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said Thahiyya received overwhelming response from all sections of society.

Thangal thanked the rival faction Sunni leader Abdul Hakeem Azhari for his gesture of contributing to the Thahiyya fund. Thangal announced the fund collection drive on September 28 and the last date fixed earlier was extended to December 1.

Strengthening the educational institutions at Walayar, Parangipettai, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu is among the projects visualised under the Thahiyya project.

It also proposes to set up Samastha Centenary Educity, rehabilitation centres, offices for Samastha in major cities, international heritage museum, e-learning village, medical care centre, special schools, higher education scholarships and construction of students’ hostels.