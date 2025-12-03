Thiruvananthapuram gears up for Navy operation demo on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city, on Wednesday, will witness the precision, power and operational preparedness of the Indian Navy as it plays host to the operational demonstration being held as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

The event will be held at Shankhumukham beach in the evening. President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union and state ministers and senior bureaucrats will attend the function.

The Navy Day is being celebrated to commemorate the Navy’s successful attack on Karachi port in 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said the demonstration will provide an opportunity for citizens to understand the Navy’s state-of-the-art platforms and multi-domain operations, reflecting its preparedness and the ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum.

As many as 19 war vessels, one submarine, four fast-interceptor craft and 32 naval aircraft, including fighters and helicopters, will take part in the demo, he added. The public will be allowed entry by 2.45pm. The President will arrive at the airport at 4.10pm. The demonstration will start after her arrival at the venue by 5.15pm. She will return to Delhi on Thursday.