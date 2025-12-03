Tourist bus overturns near Kerala's Thodupuzha; injures 53 students, teachers
A tourist bus carrying school students and teachers overturned at Nellappara near Thodupuzha in the wee hours of Wednesday while returning from a trip to Kodaikanal, leaving 53 people injured.
The group, consisting of students and staff members from GHSS, Thonnakal, was on its way back after a two-day excursion when the accident occurred at a sharp curve near a petrol pump at Nellappara.
According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle around 12.45 pm, causing the bus to skid and topple across the road. The sudden impact triggered panic among the passengers, most of whom were students seated in the rear and middle sections of the vehicle.
There were a total of 46 students, four teachers, and three staff members on board. Though all of them sustained injuries, authorities confirmed that none were critical, thanks to the quick response from local residents and police.
The bus involved in the accident was owned by Surendran Nair, a resident of Attingal. The rescue operation began within minutes, as people living nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the vehicle overturning.
Police teams from Karinkunnam and Ramapuram joined them and coordinated efforts to safely bring the children out of the bus. The injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Pala using a KSRTC bus arranged on emergency request.
The accident caused a major traffic disruption along the route, as the overturned vehicle blocked the entire stretch of the road. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thodupuzha and Pala soon arrived and took charge of the clearing process. The rescue team worked for hours to lift the bus using two cranes. They then removed spilled oil, broken glass, metal fragments, and other debris to make the road safe for movement.
After prolonged efforts, traffic was fully restored, bringing the situation back to normal. Authorities said timely intervention by locals and officials helped prevent the incident from turning into a major disaster.