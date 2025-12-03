Tourist bus overturns near Kerala's Thodupuzha; injures 53 students, teachers

A tourist bus carrying school students and teachers overturned at Nellappara near Thodupuzha in the wee hours of Wednesday while returning from a trip to Kodaikanal, leaving 53 people injured.

The group, consisting of students and staff members from GHSS, Thonnakal, was on its way back after a two-day excursion when the accident occurred at a sharp curve near a petrol pump at Nellappara.

According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle around 12.45 pm, causing the bus to skid and topple across the road. The sudden impact triggered panic among the passengers, most of whom were students seated in the rear and middle sections of the vehicle.

There were a total of 46 students, four teachers, and three staff members on board. Though all of them sustained injuries, authorities confirmed that none were critical, thanks to the quick response from local residents and police.

The bus involved in the accident was owned by Surendran Nair, a resident of Attingal. The rescue operation began within minutes, as people living nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the vehicle overturning.