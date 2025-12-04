An evening for voices and stories of women, children in Kochi

KOCHI is set to host an evening of poetry, short film screenings, exhibitions, and conversation, all centred on women’s voices, perspectives, and creativity. The event is organised by Thambu Women’s Theatre Collective, a Dalit women-led group founded in 2020 by theatre artist Athira Nikathil. The collective took shape during the lockdown, when three other members—Ahalya Praveen, Krishnapriya Thilakan, and Neethu Chandran—joined Athira, and they staged a play together. The experience made them realise the need for a space where their stories and struggles could be expressed on their own terms. Much of Thambu’s work centers around women and children in suburban and rural areas, whom they engage with through plays, community events, and workshops. With ‘Immini Neram Thambadikkam’, Thambu (which means ‘tent’) aims to bring an array of interesting events for the audience, with its evening of carefully curated short films being one of the highlights. Seven films by women directors will be screened. Two of them are made by 14-year-olds. Among the selections is Safe Dose by Chinese filmmaker Faye Shu, a 14-minute short that has travelled to international festivals, including the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival. The film, said to be ‘a mirror reflecting everyone’s assumptions’, examines perception, judgment, and the silent expectations that shape human behaviour.
Half of Everything by Lekshmi Mohan explores the concept of memory loss with tenderness. The film invites viewers into the intimate world of a person becoming the keeper of moments that slowly fade, capturing the courage that accompanies grief and remembrance. One of the most exciting films comes from 14-year-old Hrithika Sreenijin, The Weight We Carry, a powerful debut that delves into the pressures of gender expectations and the sanctuaries that children create for themselves.
Also in the line-up is Between Words and Silence by Aiswarya Pullat, which offers a subtle examination of the emotional terrains women navigate daily. The film encourages viewers to pause and consider the weight of what is often left unspoken. The other three short films that will be screened are Poovu, directed by Sneha; At Home (Veettil) by Niwee Kathani; and Fault Lines, directed by another 14-year-old, Ameya Millu. For Athira, the event is not merely a showcase but a gathering. “It will be a space where people can meet, share, discuss, and connect,” she says. Alongside the film screenings, a poetry reading session titled ‘Where life turns into lines’ will be held by poet Shilpa Chandran, aka Kisa. The event will also feature a small section where sustainable, handcrafted products created by women will be available for sale. Beginning at 3 pm on December 7 at Thudippu Dance Foundation in Vennala, ‘Immini Neram Thambadikkam’ promises to be an intimate and thoughtful evening. “We wish to amplify women’s narratives and create visibility for marginalised voices. Anyone can attend the event, regardless of their gender,” says Athira.
For details: 7594987 928