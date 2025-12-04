An evening for voices and stories of women, children in Kochi

Half of Everything by Lekshmi Mohan explores the concept of memory loss with tenderness. The film invites viewers into the intimate world of a person becoming the keeper of moments that slowly fade, capturing the courage that accompanies grief and remembrance. One of the most exciting films comes from 14-year-old Hrithika Sreenijin, The Weight We Carry, a powerful debut that delves into the pressures of gender expectations and the sanctuaries that children create for themselves.

Also in the line-up is Between Words and Silence by Aiswarya Pullat, which offers a subtle examination of the emotional terrains women navigate daily. The film encourages viewers to pause and consider the weight of what is often left unspoken. The other three short films that will be screened are Poovu, directed by Sneha; At Home (Veettil) by Niwee Kathani; and Fault Lines, directed by another 14-year-old, Ameya Millu. For Athira, the event is not merely a showcase but a gathering. “It will be a space where people can meet, share, discuss, and connect,” she says. Alongside the film screenings, a poetry reading session titled ‘Where life turns into lines’ will be held by poet Shilpa Chandran, aka Kisa. The event will also feature a small section where sustainable, handcrafted products created by women will be available for sale. Beginning at 3 pm on December 7 at Thudippu Dance Foundation in Vennala, ‘Immini Neram Thambadikkam’ promises to be an intimate and thoughtful evening. “We wish to amplify women’s narratives and create visibility for marginalised voices. Anyone can attend the event, regardless of their gender,” says Athira.

For details: 7594987 928