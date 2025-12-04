Congress leader Shahanas claims party ignored complaints against Rahul, women felt unsafe under his leadership

KOZHIKODE: Lending a new dimension to the Rahul Mamkootathil issue, Youth Congress leader M A Shahanas on Wednesday said she had informed Shafi Parambil about an embarrassing incident involving Rahul when the Vadakara MP was Youth Congress president.

Shahanas told reporters that during the farmers’ agitation a few years ago, Rahul had messaged her when he came to know about her journey to Delhi to participate in the stir and said they could have travelled together. “I gave my reply there itself,” she said in Kozhikode.

Shahanas, who is also the leader of the Congress’ cultural wing, said she messaged Shafi about the incident, but he never cared to respond.

She said she was also adamant that Rahul should not have been made Youth Congress president, asserting that women would feel unsafe under his leadership. “I told Shafi clearly that people like Rahul should not be made president. But my words had no value. Instead, I faced ridicule and contempt,” she said.

‘Many women members were against making Rahul YC state prez’

Shahanas said when the ongoing controversies erupted, she reminded Shafi of her message. “The reply was a sad smiley,” she said, adding that there are many women workers in Congress who have had similar experiences from Rahul.

Shahanas said that J S Akhil was the candidate suggested by the late Ommen Chandy for the post.