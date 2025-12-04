Congress veterans push for Rahul Mamkootathil’s expulsion amid rape case, split over timing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress in Kerala has begun deliberations on expelling Rahul Mamkootathil from the party following calls from senior leaders for his removal. However, the leaders remain divided over the timing of any action against the rape-accused Palakkad MLA.
While senior leaders including V M Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan have called for Rahul’s immediate expulsion from the party, veterans including Ramesh Chennithala say the leadership would take a call after the court’s verdict in the case. For its part, the AICC leadership has passed the buck to the state unit.
“The issue concerns both legal and political morality,” said Sudheeran. “The situation has become serious. Rahul has lost the right to continue in the Congress. He should be expelled. He also has no right to continue as MLA. I hope the leadership will take stern action,” he said.
Emphasising that it is time for severe action, Muraleedharan said those entrusted with the responsibility of serving people must act morally.
Besides the former KPCC presidents, senior leaders Ajay Tharayil and former MLA Shanimol Usman have openly sought Rahul’s expulsion.
However, Chennithala, two KPCC working presidents and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash argued the court ruling should precede a final decision. “We took disciplinary action against Rahul, even before a complaint was registered against him.
Now, the matter is before the court. Let law take its course. The party will take a decision after the court delivers its verdict,” Chennithala said. Meanwhile, the AICC instructed the state leadership to take appropriate measures.
Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, has briefed the national leadership on the current political situation in the state.
Exit imminent, feel leaders
KPCC working presidents and the UDF convenor have contacted state Congress president Sunny Joseph to discuss the matter.
The Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court on Wednesday postponed further hearing on Rahul’s anticipatory bail petition to Thursday. However, leaders believe Rahul’s exit from the party is imminent.
As of now, organisational procedures remain in place, with the discussion involving Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Adoor Prakash, former KPCC presidents, other senior leaders and working presidents expected to reach a conclusion, most likely on Thursday.
Fresh case registered
T’Puram: The Crime Branch has registered a new rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil based on the complaint forwarded by KPCC president Sunny Joseph. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday posted the MLA’s anticipatory bail plea to Thursday for further hearing
‘An MLA can’t be Sexual predator’
Calling Rahul Mamkootathil a sexual predator, Congress leader Shama Mohamed also demanded the MLA’s expulsion from the party. “The Congress Party in Kerala should expel Mamkootathil. An MLA of the Congress cannot be a sexual predator, she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).