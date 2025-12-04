How Drishyam 3 is rewriting biz rules

KOCHI: Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph still remembers the moment Antony Perumbavoor pulled him aside with startling news. “I’ve got an excellent offer -- and I’m closing it,” he told the filmmaker.

The Rs 115-crore blockbuster of a deal from Mumbai-based Panorama Studios was finalised even before Drishyam 3 was wrapped up. For Mollywood, where rights sales typically happen after a film proves itself at the box office, this was nothing short of a revolution.

Panorama’s acquisition of the Malayalam rights is not about the number alone -- it’s about the timing, the confidence, and the structure. As Jeethu puts it, this is “a first in Malayalam, if not in any regional language film industry in the country.”

Simply put: Antony’s Aashirvad Cinemas has already pocketed the kind of profit usually made after a blockbuster run. Distribution remains with Antony, and the final say on the release date remains with the makers. But the producer is insulated – the financial risk is gone.

Hindi engine behind deal

Why would a Bollywood studio shell out this kind of money? Partly because Panorama is also producing the Hindi iteration of Drishyam 3, featuring Ajay Devgn. But the Malayalam version will be the mothership.

“The agreement is clear -- the other-language versions will release only two months after the Malayalam release,” Jeethu said, setting to rest speculation that the Hindi version will hit the screens first.