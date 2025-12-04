IUML faces backlash over alleged use of religion in Kasaragod election campaign

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major constituent of the Congress-led UDF and a party that has long championed its secular credentials, is facing intense backlash in the lead-up to the local body elections.

The controversy erupted after a video of IUML leader Ashraf Edneer surfaced on social media, prompting allegations that the party is soliciting votes on communal grounds.

The LDF election committee for Kasaragod municipality has filed a formal complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging a clear violation of election norms.

The video in question shows Ashraf introducing UDF candidate Shahina Saleem, who is contesting from ward 16 (Thuruthi). In the clip, he describes her as a devout Muslim who offers prayers five times a day and observes fasting during Ramadan.

LDF leaders claim this type of campaigning is intended to leverage religious identity to influence voters. However, Ashraf has clarified that the viral video is a selectively edited portion of a much longer speech and does not reflect the context or the larger message he conveyed.

In his complaint to the State Election Commission, T M A Kareem, secretary of the LDF committee in Kasaragod municipality, argued that presenting a candidate primarily through her religious identity amounts to misuse of religion for electoral gain. Kareem said that highlighting her prayer routine and observance of Ramadan creates a misleading contrast between her and the rival candidates, indirectly portraying them as less religious or even anti-religious.