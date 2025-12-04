IUML faces backlash over alleged use of religion in Kasaragod election campaign

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major constituent of the Congress-led UDF and a party that has long championed its secular credentials, is facing intense backlash in the lead-up to the local body elections.
The controversy erupted after a video of IUML leader Ashraf Edneer surfaced on social media, prompting allegations that the party is soliciting votes on communal grounds.
The LDF election committee for Kasaragod municipality has filed a formal complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging a clear violation of election norms.
The video in question shows Ashraf introducing UDF candidate Shahina Saleem, who is contesting from ward 16 (Thuruthi). In the clip, he describes her as a devout Muslim who offers prayers five times a day and observes fasting during Ramadan.
LDF leaders claim this type of campaigning is intended to leverage religious identity to influence voters. However, Ashraf has clarified that the viral video is a selectively edited portion of a much longer speech and does not reflect the context or the larger message he conveyed.
In his complaint to the State Election Commission, T M A Kareem, secretary of the LDF committee in Kasaragod municipality, argued that presenting a candidate primarily through her religious identity amounts to misuse of religion for electoral gain. Kareem said that highlighting her prayer routine and observance of Ramadan creates a misleading contrast between her and the rival candidates, indirectly portraying them as less religious or even anti-religious.
Ashraf, who addressed a women’s meet on November 30 in Thuruthi, maintained that his full speech covered development issues, women’s empowerment, and the socio-political needs of the municipality.
Speaking to TNIE, he said his 30-minute speech was edited to present a communal interpretation that he never intended. He reiterated that the IUML does not indulge in communal politics and that his remarks, when heard in context, emphasise the importance of being a person of values, not an attempt to use religious practices as a tool for canvassing.
Noted social critic and political analyst Hameed Chennamangaloor commented that the controversy once again highlights a longstanding debate regarding the League’s ideological position.
According to him, the IUML has consistently proclaimed itself a secular party and even persuaded national Congress leaders to support this narrative. However, he argued that the party’s political conduct over the years does not align with true secularism. Chennamangaloor maintained that a political party can be considered secular only when it operates without invoking religion or religious identity, something he believes the League has never been able to do.
He added that when candidates are projected through their religious practices, it reduces political merit to a question of piety rather than governance or development, making such victories questionable.
CPM sympathiser advocate C Shukoor also expressed concern over IUML’s alleged use of religion in campaigning. He described the episode as a serious issue, both constitutionally and morally.
Shukoor pointed out that the Constitution prohibits appeals to religion in election campaigns and that discussions should revolve around political ideology, development plans, inclusivity, and constitutional values. He argued that Kasaragod municipality remains one of the most underdeveloped in the state, and instead of presenting developmental achievements, political parties are increasingly relying on communal or counter-communal tactics.
According to Shukoor, both the BJP and the IUML are following parallel strategies where one employs communal messaging and the other counter-communal narratives, ultimately weakening the broader democratic process.
He also noted that even within the League, there is growing dissatisfaction among members who oppose this approach.
