Kerala Congress veterans push for Rahul Mamkootathil’s expulsion amid rape case, split over timing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress in Kerala has begun deliberations on expelling Rahul Mamkootathil from the party following calls from senior leaders for his removal. However, the leaders remain divided over the timing of any action against the rape-accused Palakkad MLA.

While senior leaders including V M Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan have called for Rahul’s immediate expulsion from the party, veterans including Ramesh Chennithala say the leadership would take a call after the court’s verdict in the case. For its part, the AICC leadership has passed the buck to the state unit.

“The issue concerns both legal and political morality,” said Sudheeran. “The situation has become serious. Rahul has lost the right to continue in the Congress. He should be expelled. He also has no right to continue as MLA. I hope the leadership will take stern action,” he said.

Emphasising that it is time for severe action, Muraleedharan said those entrusted with the responsibility of serving people must act morally.

Besides the former KPCC presidents, senior leaders Ajay Tharayil and former MLA Shanimol Usman have openly sought Rahul’s expulsion.

However, Chennithala, two KPCC working presidents and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash argued the court ruling should precede a final decision. “We took disciplinary action against Rahul, even before a complaint was registered against him.

Now, the matter is before the court. Let law take its course. The party will take a decision after the court delivers its verdict,” Chennithala said. Meanwhile, the AICC instructed the state leadership to take appropriate measures.

Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, has briefed the national leadership on the current political situation in the state.