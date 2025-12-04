Kerala’s women leaders redefine local governance amid challenges, change

KOCHI: Man is defined as a human being and a woman as a female — whenever she behaves as a human being she is said to imitate the male.
- Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex
When Kerala reserved 50% of local-body seats for women in 2010, it marked a watershed in governance. Today, the question is not about women’s participation but about how their growing presence is changing local-body governance and influencing the everyday lives of common people. Their perspectives are reshaping how local projects are planned and implemented. But, whether this policy has empowered them as independent decision-makers remains a debate.
In 2020, when Aswathy Vibi assumed office as president of Mattathur panchayat, in Thrissur, the projects being implemented by the local body were mostly limited to road development, canal cleaning, and streetlights. Three years on, the panchayat was running wellness clubs, anaemia screening and women’s safety initiatives. Her interventions as a woman leader helped address several burning issues and improve the public health system.
“We conducted a gender status study in the panchayat. It was proposed and implemented because I am a woman and we have many women in governance. We found that women face health issues like anaemia. They have limited access to public spaces and open gyms. And so we launched wellness centres and clubs for them,” she said, adding that though 10% of plan funds have historically been allocated for the welfare of women, utilisation has been called into question. In 2023, Mattathur was adjudged the third-best panchayat in the state.
When, at the age of 21, Reshma Mariam Roy took charge as president of Aruvappulam panchayat, in Pathanamthitta, she created history as the youngest person in the state to do so.
“Being a people’s representative is about listening to their problems, grievances, complaints and even their joys. We must find legal and timely solutions and follow them up. We have to stand with them. They consider me one of their own, and I show the same commitment in return,” she said.
Aruvappulam went on to bag the prestigious Swaraj Trophy for the best gram panchayat in the district twice under her leadership.
The state currently has over 530 local bodies helmed by women. There are more than 52% women candidates contesting in the upcoming local-body election. All three mainstream political parties have fielded more women candidates -- some even in general seats.
“Studies in the early years of women’s reservation revealed a significant reduction in corruption in local bodies. We need to study if the trend continues. Women also have a say in natural resource utilisation. Now it is not about the number of women, but how these women are performing and contributing to the welfare and development of the state,” said writer C S Chandrika.
“Once more women come to power, policy making will naturally become more sensitive,” according to Dr Poornima Narayanan, researcher and economist.
“They have the experience and practical understanding to identify what changes policies need and how they can be improved. Women also tend to be more accessible and inclusive. By virtue of their gender, they bring certain perspectives and work accordingly. Women leaders understand needs and issues, and policy changes will follow,” she said.
The 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments mandate a minimum of 33% reservation for women in both rural and urban local bodies. The issue of proxy leadership, however, where elected women representatives are controlled by male relatives or party members, remains a major concern.
“Public perception has changed to an extent, but a section still believes women are not capable of governance, and male colleagues often reinforce this idea. Women are efficient in implementing projects, but there are clear limitations,” said Sulfath M, head of the Equal Representation Movement.
Women representatives often struggle due to the social and cultural expectations for them to take care of their families, mobility restrictions and limited access to technology. Self-help groups like Kudumbashree have helped in training and empowering women, making them capable of leading.
“Women were restricted from working with the public full time. People used to tell me not to stay late in office, saying managing family and work would be difficult. But my intention was to change that notion. But many women have limitations due to responsibilities to the family,” said Aswathy. Poornima Narayan, a former councillor of Kochi corporation, added that it is encouraging to see increased participation of young women.
“Women are gaining greater recognition. We are seeing more young girls entering electoral politics, which is a positive change. But these women need to work independently and ensure there is no back-seat driving,” she said.