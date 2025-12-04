Kerala’s women leaders redefine local governance amid challenges, change

KOCHI: Man is defined as a human being and a woman as a female — whenever she behaves as a human being she is said to imitate the male.

- Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex

When Kerala reserved 50% of local-body seats for women in 2010, it marked a watershed in governance. Today, the question is not about women’s participation but about how their growing presence is changing local-body governance and influencing the everyday lives of common people. Their perspectives are reshaping how local projects are planned and implemented. But, whether this policy has empowered them as independent decision-makers remains a debate.

In 2020, when Aswathy Vibi assumed office as president of Mattathur panchayat, in Thrissur, the projects being implemented by the local body were mostly limited to road development, canal cleaning, and streetlights. Three years on, the panchayat was running wellness clubs, anaemia screening and women’s safety initiatives. Her interventions as a woman leader helped address several burning issues and improve the public health system.

“We conducted a gender status study in the panchayat. It was proposed and implemented because I am a woman and we have many women in governance. We found that women face health issues like anaemia. They have limited access to public spaces and open gyms. And so we launched wellness centres and clubs for them,” she said, adding that though 10% of plan funds have historically been allocated for the welfare of women, utilisation has been called into question. In 2023, Mattathur was adjudged the third-best panchayat in the state.