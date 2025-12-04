Marriage & KISS mantra

They say a wedding is the most important day of your life. But we believe the life you build together is an important journey,” a newly-wed couple wrote on social media recently, explaining why they skipped the banquet halls, the stage lights, the glittering gold, and chose a court marriage and a trip across continents.



It was a small post, just a few paragraphs about how they traded an eight-hour performance for something that felt more like themselves.

In the comments that followed, young people from across the country chimed in with their own takes on exhaustion, anxiety, social pressure, emotional blackmail, and a shared desire to break free from orchestrated wedding events.

Amid the responses was a detailed account from a young man who laid out every reason traditional ceremonies unsettle him: the sea of unfamiliar faces, the rehearsed small talk repeated for days, rituals that feel intrusive, the parade of photo poses, and the cost of feeding and entertaining a thousand people.

“I want to get registered, have dinner with the people I actually love, and then spend the night dancing with my wife in a dimly lit room,” he writes.

Another commenter shares that his wedding — a week-long celebration that he never wanted — drained a year’s worth of savings and left him wondering who the whole event was really for.



Put together, these voices form a chorus that is getting louder these years. A generation asking: What if the point of a wedding is not to impress, but to just breathe together? What if ‘doing it right’ means doing it small?