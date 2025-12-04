Navy Day demo paints mighty picture in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a MiG-29K fighter jet thundered off from INS Vikrant, there was pin-drop silence among the spectators who had gathered in their thousands along Shankhumukham and other beaches nearby. The might of Vikrant – the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier – and the magnificent sight of the jet punching through the skies painted orange by the descending sun was awe-inspiring.
The state capital was on Wednesday evening treated to an exhilarating demonstration of operational capabilities by the Indian Navy as part of its Navy Day celebrations. It was the first time that Kerala was playing host to the marquee event, which offers a glimpse into the multi-domain combat proficiency and battle-readiness of the Navy.
The demonstration commenced after INS Kolkata gave a 21-gun salute to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, who was the chief guest on the day. As many as 19 warships, a submarine, four fast-interceptor craft, and 32 naval aircraft – including fighters and helicopters – took part in the event.
The MH-60R helicopters, led by Captain Sidharth Rana, offered a grand salute to the President by flying at low altitude and dipping its nose in flight, setting the tone for a mesmerising evening that displayed Navy’s precision, power projection, co-ordination, and expertise. Apart from the President, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also in attendance.
Warships INS Imphal, INS Udayagiri, INS Kolkata and INS Tamal closed the beach front and fired flares illuminating the skies. Three Chetak choppers were the next to take the stage and flew a banner formation in the flypast. Navy’s trainer jet, Hawk, performed a bomb-burst manoeuvre, while special forces simulated ‘Visit, Board, Search and Seizure’ (VBSS) operations that deal with pirates.
Another attraction was the combat freefall performed by Navy MARCOS commandos off a Dornier aircraft flying at 8,000ft. Using parachutes, they made pinpoint landings at the drop zone and one of the members walked on to the dais to present a memento to the President. Equally admired was the performance of the combat diving team, who ran a simulation of how vital infrastructure is targeted during war. Hawk advanced training jets, P-8I Neptune aircraft, Narang and Chetak choppers also stole the show.
Navy Chief meets CM
T’Puram: Ahead of the Navy Day celebrations in the state capital, Chief of Indian Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Meeting him at the CM’s chamber at secretariat, Dinesh Tripathi formally invited him to take part in the Navy Day celebrations. Following the meeting, CM posted on X that they “exchanged regards and ideas for further strengthening our collaborations”.