Navy Day demo paints mighty picture in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a MiG-29K fighter jet thundered off from INS Vikrant, there was pin-drop silence among the spectators who had gathered in their thousands along Shankhumukham and other beaches nearby. The might of Vikrant – the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier – and the magnificent sight of the jet punching through the skies painted orange by the descending sun was awe-inspiring.

The state capital was on Wednesday evening treated to an exhilarating demonstration of operational capabilities by the Indian Navy as part of its Navy Day celebrations. It was the first time that Kerala was playing host to the marquee event, which offers a glimpse into the multi-domain combat proficiency and battle-readiness of the Navy.