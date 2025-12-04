PFI murder case fugitive nabbed after three years, NIA secures custody

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Special Court has granted a five-day custody of Shahul Hameed, an active member of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and the 50th accused in the 2022 murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Shahul, a Koottanadu resident who had been absconding for the past three years, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on November 27 based on a lookout circular.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the NIA seeking his custody. According to the agency, custodial interrogation was essential to collect further evidence as the accused had been on the run since the incident.

During the investigation, the NIA seized various documents, including details of several “hit lists”, lists of physical education trainers, and a list of “Reporters of PFI”, all of which the accused needs to be confronted with. The accused was a part of a larger conspiracy of PFI to enact their “India 2047” agenda of establishing Islamic rule in India, the NIA said.