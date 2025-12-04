Top Kerala cardiologist takes on 'heart attack' with his pen

Heart attack deaths among people under 30 have risen by 40% between 2018 and 2022, increasing from 2,371 to 3,329.

For those over 30, the numbers climbed from 23,392 to 29,081 in the same period. Figures like these naturally compel us to fear heart attacks. But do we really need to live in fear? Is it possible to live without constantly worrying about one?

Yes, says Dr George Thayil, founding head of the cardiology department at Lourdes Hospital in Kochi. He explains how in his book 'Heart Attack: Bhayappedathe Jeevikkam', which was recently released by DC Books.

For Dr Thayil, writing about the heart never grows old. He has published more than half a dozen informative books in the field of health. In ‘Heart Attack’, he offers insights into how individuals can protect their hearts.

He points out how hospitals and the wider health sector rarely emphasise preventive measures. “They are all into treatment protocols once the disease gets diagnosed,” says Dr Thayil.

He notes that treatment costs are often so high that they can break a family’s financial backbone.