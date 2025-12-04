Top Kerala cardiologist takes on 'heart attack' with his pen

Heart attack deaths among people under 30 have risen by 40% between 2018 and 2022, increasing from 2,371 to 3,329.
For those over 30, the numbers climbed from 23,392 to 29,081 in the same period. Figures like these naturally compel us to fear heart attacks. But do we really need to live in fear? Is it possible to live without constantly worrying about one?
Yes, says Dr George Thayil, founding head of the cardiology department at Lourdes Hospital in Kochi. He explains how in his book 'Heart Attack: Bhayappedathe Jeevikkam', which was recently released by DC Books.
For Dr Thayil, writing about the heart never grows old. He has published more than half a dozen informative books in the field of health. In ‘Heart Attack’, he offers insights into how individuals can protect their hearts.
He points out how hospitals and the wider health sector rarely emphasise preventive measures. “They are all into treatment protocols once the disease gets diagnosed,” says Dr Thayil.
He notes that treatment costs are often so high that they can break a family’s financial backbone.
Even though the World Heart Federation, Unesco, and the World Health Organization consistently stress the importance of focusing on prevention rather than cure in heart disease, hospitals seldom adhere to this principle.
Many patients and their families are unable to meet the exorbitant expenses of the cardiac examinations and treatments. "An angioplasty, for instance, costs between Rs 1.5 and Rs 3 lakh, and a bypass surgery between Rs 3 and Rs 5 lakh," says Dr Thayil.
This prompted him to write a book that shares essential knowledge on how to maintain heart health. The book explores a wide range of subjects related to the heart and heart disease in an engaging manner.
Each chapter is framed as a question — dedicated to doubts every individual has likely had at some point. Questions such as: What is the structure and function of the heart? What causes chest pain? Is an ECG an effective tool for diagnosing heart disease? Is it true that one must start protecting the heart from a young age?
In one chapter, Dr Thayil highlights how deaths due to overworking — known as ‘Karoshi syndrome’ — are becoming a major concern.
‘Karoshi’ is a Japanese term for fatalities or disability caused by overwork. It is primarily linked to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events such as stroke and heart attack, triggered by extreme stress and long working hours.
The syndrome, Dr Thayil notes, arises from a mix of prolonged work hours, job-related stress, poor work–life balance, and societal pressures. It has become a global concern, prompting governments to introduce preventive measures.
Among people exhibiting Karoshi syndrome, the risk of heart attack rises by 13 per cent, while susceptibility to stroke increases by 33 per cent.