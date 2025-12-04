Withdraw ticket of Congress candidate who backed Rahul Mamkootathil: AIDWA

PATHANAMTHITTA: The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has alleged that the sexual assault accusations against Rahul Mamkootathil are of an extremely grave nature and said that the Congress should not have fielded former CPI local leader Sreena Devi Kunjamma, who has publicly supported him.

Addressing a press conference at the Pathanamthitta Press Club, AIDWA district secretary Lasitha Nair said Rahul has become a “nightmare for ordinary women in Kerala” and accused him of displaying the courage to continue as an MLA despite multiple complaints.

“It is shameful that Rahul continues to sit in the Assembly while several women have raised serious allegations against him. Granting a ticket to Sreena Devi Kunjamma, who defended him, is an insult to women,” Lasitha said.

AIDWA demanded that the Congress withdraw Sreena Devi Kunjamma’s candidature immediately. The organisation also urged the government and police to ensure that Rahul “does not continue to live in society as a criminal without facing consequences”.

Lasitha warned that AIDWA will launch strong protest until Rahul is arrested and sent to jail. Responding to questions from journalists about CPM MLA Mukesh, Lasitha said the party might not have taken action against him because there were no formal complaints or solid evidence.

“The allegations against Rahul are much more severe. In that sense, the intensity of the offence attributed to Mukesh is comparatively lower,” she added.