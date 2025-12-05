A royal tribute to spirit of political inclusiveness

ALAPPUZHA: It has been common practice, in the recent past, for government-owned buildings and educational institutions to be used as polling stations. However, a specially designated polling station for leprosy patients at the Leprosy Sanatorium in Nooranad holds a unique place in the state’s electoral history. The building, constructed in 1934 by the maharaja of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, continues to serve as the polling station for the sanatorium’s inmates.

According to Muthukrishnan, a 74-year-old inmate who has lived in the sanatorium for over 50 years, the facility was specifically built by the king to ensure the voting rights of patients. “Over 2,400 inmates lived here during the early decades.

The sanatorium was established by Balarama Varma at a time when the Sree Moolam Praja Sabha (SMPS) functioned as the elected legislative body of Travancore. Sree Moolam Thirunal, who ruled from 1885 to 1924, established the Travancore Legislative Council, the first of its kind in any princely state in the country.

Later, it was reorganised as SMPS,” he said. The king constructed the polling station along with the sanatorium on the 155-acre premises. Inmates got to use the polling station for the first time in 1937.