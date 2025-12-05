Bekal to host Mani Ratnam, Manisha Koirala for Bombay anniversery

KASARAGOD: Bekal, one of the best-preserved forts of Kerala, has appeared in more than 50 films. Yet, it was Tamil song ‘Uyire’ – ‘Tu Hi Re’ in Hindi – from the Mani Ratnam-directorial Bombay (1995) that put it on the tourism map of the cine world.

So, it is only fitting that Bekal host the 30th anniversary reunion of the acclaimed Tamil flick. The Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) is organising the geet-together at Bekal Beach on December 20.

The film’s director Mani Ratnam, lead actor Manisha Koirala and cinematographer Rajiv Menon, who captured the fort’s beauty in the monsoon, would participate in the event.

“Bombay was the first movie to popularise Bekal in a grand manner. We are conducting Bombay Reunion to reintroduce Bekal as the centre of cinema tourism,” said BRDC MD Shijin Parambath. The decision to invite Mani Ratnam to Bekal was taken at the BRDC board meeting in August. Interestingly, this year also marks the 30th anniversary of BRDC.