‘Celebrity’ leader’s fall leaves Congress scrambling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party’s decision to expel Rahul B R, popularly known as Rahul Mamkootathil, marked a dramatic fall for the young Palakkad MLA who once enjoyed widespread popularity across Kerala. A Youth Congress president with a massive fan following at a time, Rahul’s meteoric rise ended in ignominy after mounting sexual assault allegations forced the party to take the ultimate action.

Until August 21, Rahul was a political superstar, commanding blind loyalty from supporters who even targeted senior party leaders critical of him. His influence, rivalled only by his mentor, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, made him Kerala’s first “celebrity leader”.

With his fall, the Congress faces political and moral fallout merely a week away from the local body elections. A senior leader said, “He got what he asked for. It would now be a herculean task for the Congress to bring itself back on the campaign trail.” There is also relief. However, though the leadership terms the decision timely, Congress insiders argue that acting even a day earlier could have handed the party a moral advantage.

“Now, everyone realises we were waiting for the court’s decision. Had anticipatory bail been granted, the party might have acted differently,” said a KPCC office-bearer.

Political commentator Sreekumar Manayil noted that the delay had another consequence. “Congress failed to highlight the LDF government’s shortcomings as its leadership was occupied with the Rahul episode. The party lost valuable campaign time. Both Congress and CPM now face a mixed political scenario,” he said.