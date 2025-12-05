Couple nabbed for smuggling 11 exotic birds worth crores

KOCHI: A couple was nabbed for smuggling 11 exotic birds, worth crores, at Cochin International Airport, on Thursday.

The suspects, from Malappuram, and their seven-year-old child were intercepted by the air intelligence unit (AIU) of customs officials. The suspects had arrived from Thailand via Kuala Lumpur, customs sources said.

Based on specific intelligence, officers intercepted the suspects at the exit gate and detailed examination of their check-in baggages resulted in the recovery of 11 live birds, classified under appendix I (most endangered species) and appendix II (species with strictly regulated trade) of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The birds were seized under mahazar, the source said.

As per CITES regulations, the seized birds will be deported to Thailand, their country of origin. customs officials said the couple and the birds have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation. This year alone, three attempts to smuggle exotic species have been foiled at Kochi airport.