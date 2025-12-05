Court dismisses Rahul’s pre-arrest bail plea

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delivering a devastating blow to Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, the Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea noting that the evidence produced by the prosecution prima facie revealed his involvement in the offences. The Palakkad MLA was booked by the local police on November 27 on charges of raping his woman acquaintance and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy.

The hearing of the plea behind closed doors that started on Wednesday continued into Thursday. The court pronounced its verdict in the afternoon dashing the hopes of the Congress legislator to redeem some of the lost ground. Following the verdict, the embattled leader was expelled from Congress.

Rahul’s argument primarily rested on three things: That his relationship with the woman was consensual and the rape charge won’t stand, the allegations were politically motivated, and the miscarriage was voluntarily caused by the woman. The petitioner tried to portray his relationship with the woman as consensual and a romantic one and argued that there can be no promise for marriage with a lady, who is already married.

Regarding the charge of causing miscarriage, he said the victim herself volunteered to take the pills and he had no role in that. The case was politically motivated and concocted by the CPM and BJP. It was done to deflect attention off some other matters during the election time.