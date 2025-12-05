Ex-army officer under Houthi captivity set free after five months

ALAPPUZHA: A retired Indian Army officer from Kayamkulam, who was taken captive by Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen, was released after five months on Wednesday.

Anilkumar Raveendran, 52, of Sreejalayam, Pathiyoor, Kayamkulam, was held by the security forces under the Houthi-controlled Yemeni government since July 7.

He was serving as a security officer on board the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV Eternity C, which was attacked and later sunk in the Red Sea.

Anilkumar told TNIE after arriving from Yemen on Thursday that the rebels did not physically torture him. However, the five-month captivity in a room, somewhere in Sanaa, was a mental torture.

He and 10 others were in captivity, including nine Filipinos and one Greek national were released. On Wednesday night, he arrived in Oman and reached Nedumbassery on Thursday noon.