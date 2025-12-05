Farmer outfits seek written assurance from candidates

KOCHI: With the campaigning for local body elections entering the final stage, farmers organisations have demanded written assurance from candidates on safeguarding the rights of farmers to defend themselves from wild animal attacks.
The Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) and the Catholic Congress have given a call to farmers in the high ranges to get the assurance duly signed by candidates in a prescribed format.
The form has been distributed among farmers in the forest fringe areas of Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.
The form states that “I (the candidate) and my party assure that we will support any farmer who takes defensive measures to stop wild animals entering farmlands outside the forest as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 11 (2), and will oppose any move to book criminal cases against them.
We will take earnest efforts to make the government accept this stand.” “Initially some political parties had refused to sign the form. But the farmers declared that they will boycott the election if the candidates refuse to sign the form. Now candidates are willingly signing it and some candidates have taken the printouts on their own and and delivered them to the farmers.
Our stand is that we will support only candidates who stand for the farmers’ cause. Besides we are putting up flex boards in all wards of forest fringe areas. “The flex board carries the message that “No vote for those who stand for wild animals,” said KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil.
The Catholic Congress has issued a statement urging farmers to demand candidates to declare their stand on issues affecting the farmers.
“We will respond to political parties who ignore the woes of farmers. The plan is to expose politicians who failed to implement the assurance on ensuring fair price to rubber and paddy farmers.
Politicians are circulating spicy narratives to divert attention from the core issues. We will demand candidates to give a written assurance on ensuring protection under Section 11 (2) of Wildlife Protection act to farmers who defend themselves from wild animals raiding crops,” said Catholic Congress global director Fr Philip Kaviyil.
“As many as 32 people were killed by wild elephants in 2025 while three others were mauled by tigers. The farmers are unable to cultivate crops due to increasing wild animal attacks. We want political parties to take a proactive stand to save farmers from wild animals,” he said.
Meanwhile, a senior forest official said some people are circulating exaggerated figures of deaths in wild animal attacks. Only 15 deaths have occurred in wild elephant attacks in 2025-26, which is lower that the previous years.
The total number of deaths in wild animal conflicts this year is 21 and two of the victims were killed by tigers. There were four deaths in wild pig attacks. We have succeeded in bringing down the deaths due to snakebites which is 13 this year compared to 34 in the previous year,” he said.