Farmer outfits seek written assurance from candidates

KOCHI: With the campaigning for local body elections entering the final stage, farmers organisations have demanded written assurance from candidates on safeguarding the rights of farmers to defend themselves from wild animal attacks.

The Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) and the Catholic Congress have given a call to farmers in the high ranges to get the assurance duly signed by candidates in a prescribed format.

The form has been distributed among farmers in the forest fringe areas of Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.

The form states that “I (the candidate) and my party assure that we will support any farmer who takes defensive measures to stop wild animals entering farmlands outside the forest as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 11 (2), and will oppose any move to book criminal cases against them.

We will take earnest efforts to make the government accept this stand.” “Initially some political parties had refused to sign the form. But the farmers declared that they will boycott the election if the candidates refuse to sign the form. Now candidates are willingly signing it and some candidates have taken the printouts on their own and and delivered them to the farmers.

Our stand is that we will support only candidates who stand for the farmers’ cause. Besides we are putting up flex boards in all wards of forest fringe areas. “The flex board carries the message that “No vote for those who stand for wild animals,” said KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil.