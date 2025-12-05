Hub of miscreants to tourist haven, Pathiramanal all set for new dawn

ALAPPUZHA: After years of neglect, the picturesque Pathiramanal Island in Vembanad Lake is receiving a new lease of life. Muhamma panchayat has launched efforts to develop the island, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, into an international tourist destination.
A major obstacle to tourism development had been the absence of electricity on the isle. This has now been resolved with the installation of a solar power unit at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.
According to panchayat president Swapna Shabu, the battery-operated solar power system was set up with the support of the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert). “Solar lights, toilets, waiting areas, cafeterias and other facilities were installed, making the island accessible even at night.
Three security guards have been appointed round the clock for the protection of the island. Kudumbashree members run the cafeteria, Haritha Karma Sena workers handle sanitation. This is a huge relief for visitors,” she said.
“This year, around 35,000 tourists have so far visited the island. Ticket sales have generated a revenue of Rs 2.25 lakh, with each visitor paying an entry fee of Rs 50. The State Water Transport Department’s two cruise services, Vega and Sea Kuttanad, have significantly boosted tourist footfall. In addition, private boats and speedboats operate from the Kayippuram and Muhamma jetties, providing transportation to the island,” Swapna added.
Once a haven for antisocial elements and illegal sand miners, the island is now a safe tourist spot. “The island used to be a hideout for drunkards and drug users. With the deployment of security staff, the island has become safe for all visitors. The efforts of the panchayat and the tourism department have greatly improved facilities,” said Shaji Arangu, a resident of Muhamma.
The panchayat emphasises eco-friendly development, ensuring that every construction activity is aligned with nature. Pathiramanal Fests held in 2023 and 2024 attracted large crowds and paved the way for the island’s revival.
A mini park costing Rs 25 lakh, forest pathways, and other facilities have been developed, Swapna said.
A survey conducted in 2014 recorded around 50 varieties of migratory birds, 91 species of local birds, and about 50 species of spiders. More than 100 varieties of plants have also been identified on the island.
Victim of human excess
Unregulated sand mining remains a major threat to the ecological balance of the Vembanad. Pathiramanal has shrunk from 91 hectares to just 60 hectares due to excessive sand extraction from its periphery. Plastic and waste dumped by illegal visitors have also contributed to pollution.
The island was purchased by A C M Anthraper of Cherthala from the Bheemji Devaji Trust of Kochi in 1960. Following the enactment of the Land Reforms Act, the government took over the island as surplus land in 1979. At the time, around 14 families lived on the island. They were later rehabilitated to Kayippuram, in Muhamma panchayat.
With several government plans to revive the island having failed over the years, the new initiative by Muhamma panchayat offers renewed hope for this ecologically fragile destination.