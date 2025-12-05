Hub of miscreants to tourist haven, Pathiramanal all set for new dawn

ALAPPUZHA: After years of neglect, the picturesque Pathiramanal Island in Vembanad Lake is receiving a new lease of life. Muhamma panchayat has launched efforts to develop the island, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, into an international tourist destination.

A major obstacle to tourism development had been the absence of electricity on the isle. This has now been resolved with the installation of a solar power unit at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

According to panchayat president Swapna Shabu, the battery-operated solar power system was set up with the support of the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert). “Solar lights, toilets, waiting areas, cafeterias and other facilities were installed, making the island accessible even at night.

Three security guards have been appointed round the clock for the protection of the island. Kudumbashree members run the cafeteria, Haritha Karma Sena workers handle sanitation. This is a huge relief for visitors,” she said.

“This year, around 35,000 tourists have so far visited the island. Ticket sales have generated a revenue of Rs 2.25 lakh, with each visitor paying an entry fee of Rs 50. The State Water Transport Department’s two cruise services, Vega and Sea Kuttanad, have significantly boosted tourist footfall. In addition, private boats and speedboats operate from the Kayippuram and Muhamma jetties, providing transportation to the island,” Swapna added.