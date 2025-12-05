Kerala’s new local bodies face mounting waste crisis as key projects stall
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the new councils take charge in Kerala’s different local bodies later this month, most will have a common problem on their hands – waste management.
Kerala generates over 10,000 tonnes of solid waste every day. However, despite the state having systems in place to manage it, it still leaves a lot to be desired.
Nearly 1,200 local bodies struggle manage the widening gap between waste generation and available infrastructure to handle it. Lack of land, stiff local resistance and several failed centralised waste management projects continue to hold the state back.
Take for example the Rs 2,400-crore World Bank-funded project launched in 2021 to improve solid waste management in 93 urban local bodies. The initiative has come to a grinding halt due to the state government’s inability to set up sanitary landfills essential for scientific waste processing.
Over the past four years, the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) tried establishing regional waste management facilities in Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam and Ernakulam, but failed. And, officials admit that without setting up regional sanitary landfills, the state cannot utilise the World Bank grant.
“Local bodies, ward members, residents and even MLAs are opposing waste management projects. Our repeated attempts to set up regional facilities, mandatory for utilising the World Bank grant, have failed. At Ambalamedu in Ernakulam, the local body refused approval to build a landfill due to strong local resistance. We had even prepared a `600-crore project benefiting around 22 surrounding local bodies,” a senior government official said.
The massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant in March 2023 that left Kochi and its suburbs choking for days, served as a turning point, pushing waste management to the top of the government’s priority list.
To strengthen the system, 38,312 Haritha Karma Sena members were deployed for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. Last year, they collected 1.5 lakh tonnes of such waste from households and establishments for safe disposal.
Kerala generates 7,660 tonnes of biodegradable waste and 2,416 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste daily. However, despite efforts to promote decentralised processing at source, managing biodegradable waste remains a critical concern for most local bodies.
Currently, many of them rely on pig farms. While source-level management systems exist in several areas, the department is adopting a hybrid strategy, introducing community-level waste treatment facilities to bridge gaps. To encourage residents to set up source-level systems, the government has announced a 5% exemption in property tax.
“A statewide survey is on to assess the status of source-level waste management facilities. Its findings will help identify gaps, understand operational realities and plan necessary interventions. Only households with functional waste management systems will be eligible for the exemption.
Those unable or unwilling to set these up will be provided waste collection as a paid service, with user fees applicable,” an official said. With only a few months left for its term to end, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) is gearing up to roll out a slew of initiatives aimed at achieving a garbage-free Kerala under its Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam 2.0 mission.
LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the state has overcome the toughest phase of its waste management crisis and is now on a clear path forward. He also said Kerala will become a dumpsite-free state within the next two years.
“We took the Brahmapuram fire disaster as an opportunity to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state. We have achieved a lot. Now, we have a clear roadmap to move ahead sustainably.
Four regional sanitary waste management facilities will become operational by April or May. Compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Palakkad are nearing completion, and work on the Kozhikode CBG plant will begin immediately,” Rajesh said.
Growing waste burden
Kerala generates nearly four million tonnes of solid waste every year, with urban centres accounting for a major share. While biodegradable waste dominates the mix, the strain on waste management systems continues to grow. The figures below capture the scale of the challenge and the infrastructure in place to manage it