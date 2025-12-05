Kerala’s new local bodies face mounting waste crisis as key projects stall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the new councils take charge in Kerala’s different local bodies later this month, most will have a common problem on their hands – waste management.

Kerala generates over 10,000 tonnes of solid waste every day. However, despite the state having systems in place to manage it, it still leaves a lot to be desired.

Nearly 1,200 local bodies struggle manage the widening gap between waste generation and available infrastructure to handle it. Lack of land, stiff local resistance and several failed centralised waste management projects continue to hold the state back.

Take for example the Rs 2,400-crore World Bank-funded project launched in 2021 to improve solid waste management in 93 urban local bodies. The initiative has come to a grinding halt due to the state government’s inability to set up sanitary landfills essential for scientific waste processing.

Over the past four years, the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) tried establishing regional waste management facilities in Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam and Ernakulam, but failed. And, officials admit that without setting up regional sanitary landfills, the state cannot utilise the World Bank grant.

“Local bodies, ward members, residents and even MLAs are opposing waste management projects. Our repeated attempts to set up regional facilities, mandatory for utilising the World Bank grant, have failed. At Ambalamedu in Ernakulam, the local body refused approval to build a landfill due to strong local resistance. We had even prepared a `600-crore project benefiting around 22 surrounding local bodies,” a senior government official said.