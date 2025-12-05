KSEB issues surge alert for river banks as power production resumes at Moolamattom

KOCHI: The trial run for electricity production has successfully resumed at the Moolamattom Power House on Thursday, following the completion of critical maintenance work on the facility’s penstock.

The KSEB has issued an urgent warning regarding a potential sudden and significant surge in water level in the canal stretching from Moolamattom to Malankara. “The residents on both banks of the river and anyone entering the water should exercise extreme caution as there is a possibility of sudden surge in the water level,” KSEB deputy chief engineer said in a statement.