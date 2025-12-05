KSEB issues surge alert for river banks as power production resumes at Moolamattom
KOCHI: The trial run for electricity production has successfully resumed at the Moolamattom Power House on Thursday, following the completion of critical maintenance work on the facility’s penstock.
The KSEB has issued an urgent warning regarding a potential sudden and significant surge in water level in the canal stretching from Moolamattom to Malankara. “The residents on both banks of the river and anyone entering the water should exercise extreme caution as there is a possibility of sudden surge in the water level,” KSEB deputy chief engineer said in a statement.
The Moolamattom power house, a vital component of Kerala’s power grid, was completely shut down on November 12, ceasing all power generation for essential repairs. The shutdown, approved by the chief minister, was deemed necessary by the electricity minister as the “most suitable time” with continuous rain ensuring sufficient water storage, mitigating the water shortage concerns.
The minister also highlighted the increasing danger posed by a leak in the spherical valve, which was becoming uncontrollable. He said that an emergency, unscheduled shutdown later could have resulted in more serious complications.
While initial permission was granted for a 30-day closure, the KSEB successfully completed the extensive repair work within the targeted 25-day period.