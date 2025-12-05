Malayali women's Kashmir adventure fuelled by teen love for thump

It was something they had dreamt of since they were teenagers. A dream that sprouted from a shared fascination for motorcycles, and the thump.

They wanted to be riders.

For Shyni C V, that passion has now become as essential as breathing. For Uma Mahesh, the enduring love has slowly turned into a realisation. And for Nishi Khan, it felt like finally coming home.

The three women, all in their 40s, recently completed a Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir ride. That teenage dream has now evolved into a lifestyle for the trio.

Uma, who heads a business in Kochi, knew how to ride a motorcycle by 18. But she mustered the confidence to get one for herself only last year. “When I was a young woman, people looked at me differently for riding a motorcycle,” she recalls. “Stare I got meant I had to stop. And I was given a ‘gender-appropriate’ two-wheeler instead.”

But the ‘call of the thump’ persisted. After years spent building a career and family, she finally decided to go full throttle. “I met Shyni, who is an ace rider. She had done five all-India trips,” Uma says.