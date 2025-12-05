NH66 cave-in near Kottiyam halts traffic; school bus among vehicles trapped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising panic in the region, a major portion of the National Highway collapsed in Kollam on Friday. No casualties were reported. A portion of NH 66 and an adjacent service road caved in near Mylakkadu in Chathannur, close to Kottiyam, in the evening.

The recently constructed retaining wall and service road collapsed, trapping several vehicles, including a school bus. The sudden cave-in has raised serious concerns about the construction quality of the road.

People and children inside the trapped vehicles were evacuated safely. According to onlookers, a major tragedy was averted during the collapse.

Traffic flow towards both Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam came to a complete standstill following the incident. Chathannoor MLA G A Jayalal visited the spot. District Collector Devidas is expected to visit the site soon.

PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. He has directed the PWD Secretary to seek a report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) immediately.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal MP came out with serious criticism against NHAI. “There are repeated lapses from the part of NHAI,” he alleged. Youth Congress too came out with a protest over the incident.