Rahul Mamkoottathil approaches Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail in alleged rape case

KOCHI: Rahul Mamkoottathil, MLA, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy.

According to the petition, the complainant, who claimed to be separated from her husband, developed an intimate relationship with the petitioner. They regularly communicated, met on several occasions, and grew closer over time.

The complainant allegedly told the petitioner that after taking a long leave from work, her company asked her to submit a written statement acknowledging her relationship with the petitioner and explaining that differences of opinion had led to her absence. Only then, she claimed, would she be allowed to rejoin.

The petition further states that certain voice clips circulated on social media harmed the complainant’s privacy. It argues that the source of the leaked conversations and chats must be identified. This breach of privacy allegedly created mistrust and disputes between the two, despite their close relationship. The complainant reportedly feared that the petitioner might have leaked the chats.