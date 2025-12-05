‘The one who removed me is now removed’: Shahanas hails Rahul Mamkootathil’s expulsion

KOZHIKODE: KPCC Samskara Sahithi general secretary M A Shahanas has welcomed Congress’ decision to expel MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, stating that the party has taken a strong and proud stand in support of women.

Shahanas, who had earlier revealed that she was removed from a cultural WhatsApp group by Rahul Mamkootathil, noted that the same person has now been expelled from the party.

“The person who removed me from the WhatsApp group has now been removed himself. Even at this moment, I remain within the Congress. The party’s firm stand with women makes me proud,” she wrote on Facebook.

Shahanas had earlier disclosed that even women as old as her mother had bad experiences with Rahul within the Mahila Congress. She stated that when she raised complaints, the silence of Shafi felt disappointing and sarcastic. She added that if Shafi claimed her allegations were false, she would release evidence.