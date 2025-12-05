Will there be Suresh Gopi effect in Thrissur corporation?

THRISSUR: Cultural capital of Kerala. Land of Pooram and festivals. A city designed and built by Cochin King Sakthan Thampuran. The state’s gold hub.

Thrissur is many things. For the BJP, it is also the constituency that gave it its first MP in the state.

Understandably, as local body elections near – just a week to go – all eyes are on Thrissur corporation. Will there be a Suresh Gopi effect? As of now, with the campaigning intensifying, the pulse in the civic body suggests a tight three-way contest in all 56 divisions.

Thrissur corporation is also the only local body in the state that supplies electricity and drinking water by itself, while the KSEB and KWA handle the responsibilities in the rest of the state. Hence, winning the corporation gains importance.

While the ruling Left front is banking on development projects like the IM Vijayan International Stadium and Sports Complex at Lalur in Vanchikkulam, and concreting of Kuruppam Road, along with the government’s welfare schemes to win public support, UDF has adopted the strategy of highlighting the corruption and drawbacks in the implementation of projects by the LDF-led council.

For the NDA, the mileage BJP gained in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections seems to be its driving force. “BJP got clear lead in 36 divisions in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Thrissur corporation elections, we are working towards maintaining this lead to come to power,” said K R Hari, BJP district general secretary.