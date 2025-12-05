Will there be Suresh Gopi effect in Thrissur corporation?

THRISSUR: Cultural capital of Kerala. Land of Pooram and festivals. A city designed and built by Cochin King Sakthan Thampuran. The state’s gold hub.
Thrissur is many things. For the BJP, it is also the constituency that gave it its first MP in the state.
Understandably, as local body elections near – just a week to go – all eyes are on Thrissur corporation. Will there be a Suresh Gopi effect? As of now, with the campaigning intensifying, the pulse in the civic body suggests a tight three-way contest in all 56 divisions.
Thrissur corporation is also the only local body in the state that supplies electricity and drinking water by itself, while the KSEB and KWA handle the responsibilities in the rest of the state. Hence, winning the corporation gains importance.
While the ruling Left front is banking on development projects like the IM Vijayan International Stadium and Sports Complex at Lalur in Vanchikkulam, and concreting of Kuruppam Road, along with the government’s welfare schemes to win public support, UDF has adopted the strategy of highlighting the corruption and drawbacks in the implementation of projects by the LDF-led council.
For the NDA, the mileage BJP gained in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections seems to be its driving force. “BJP got clear lead in 36 divisions in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Thrissur corporation elections, we are working towards maintaining this lead to come to power,” said K R Hari, BJP district general secretary.
He said the party has fielded its best candidates and that the public mandate will be favourable. Rejecting allegations surrounding the change in candidate in the Kuttankulangara division, he disclosed that V Athira, the Poonkunnam councillor, backed out due to personal inconvenience.
Rajan Pallan, the leader of opposition in the council and Congress’ in-charge of election campaign in the corporation, said people are seeking a change as they are dissatisfied and done with the LDF governance in the corporation and the state.
“We have been preparing for the local body elections in advance and that will be reflected in the results. Though 28 of the 56 divisions are reserved for women, UDF has fielded 32 women candidates. Of them, 12 are young, aged below 35. This shows the efforts we have taken to ensure victory in the corporation,” he said.
Anoop Davis Kada, CPM councillor in-charge of the party’s election campaign in the corporation, said Thrissur witnessed huge transformation in the 10 years of LDF governance. “Our projects will speak for us and people seek a continuation of the same,” he said.
The Aam Admi Party has also fielded candidates in some divisions. In the last term, since no party got a clear majority, independent candidates proved decisive.
“This time too, since there is a three-cornered fight, it seems the split in votes will be crucial and the presence of independent candidates among the winners will be decisive,” said a political analyst. Elections in Thrissur will be held on December 11.