Woman IPS officer to lead probe in second rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has appointed a woman IPS officer to head the probe into the second rape case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. AIG G Poonkuzhali will lead the team investigating the complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman with the KPCC and forwarded to the State Police Chief.

The woman, who is a resident of Bengaluru, had alleged that the MLA raped her at a homestay during a visit to the state and also physically tortured her. The complaint was mailed to the KPCC, which duly forwarded it to the Police Chief.

The Bengaluru-based woman alleged that the MLA raped her at a homestay during a visit to the state and also physically tortured her. She emailed her complaint to the KPCC, which then forwarded it to the State Police Chief.

Police asked the woman to file an official complaint through the same email used to approach the KPCC. She reportedly agreed, after which a case was registered against Rahul. Her statement will be recorded soon.