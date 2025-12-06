Court to hear Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's pre-arrest plea in second rape case on December 8

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional district and sessions court on Saturday accepted the anticipatory bail plea of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA in a second rape case registered against him.

However, it refused to grant him interim protection from arrest till the bail plea is heard on Monday.

Rahul’s counsel swiftly moved the pre-arrest bail after the High Court granted him protection from arrest in the first rape case till a verdict is given on his anticipatory bail plea, which is scheduled to be heard on December 15.

Rahul’s counsel argued that the allegation was politically motivated and there was no mention of the complainant’s name, place and time of occurrence of the alleged crime in the complaint.