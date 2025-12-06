Ernakulam tops state in per capita GDDP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ernakulam district retained the top slot in nominal Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) figures for 2024-25 released by the economics and statistics department recently. The district’s GDDP was Rs 1,67,661.90 crore (quick estimate), up from Rs 1,50,991.63 crore (provisional estimate) in the previous financial year. Residents in the district recorded the highest per capita GDDP of Rs 4,67,428.
In terms of nominal GDDP, the value of goods and services produced in a district at current market prices, Ernakulam was followed by Thrissur (Rs 1,30,104.05 crore), Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1,24,342.30 crore), Kollam (Rs 1,19,217.76 crore) and Malappuram (Rs 1,08,492.85 crore). All these districts had the same ranking in 2023-24 as well. At the bottom of the list was Wayanad with a GDDP of Rs 2,27,19.57 crore.
Alappuzha came second in per capita GDDP, a key indicator of a district’s economic health and people’s standard of living. The per capita GDDP, a district’s GDDP divided by its population, helps in measuring the average income and economic output per person. Kollam recorded the third-highest per capita GDDP of Rs 4,41,719, followed by Kottayam (Rs 4,08,523) and Idukki (Rs 4,04,881). The lowest per capita GDDP was reported in the most populous district of Malappuram — Rs 2,20,533.
According to C Veeramani, director of the Centre for Development Studies, per capita GDDP is an indicator of a district’s development and the residents’ standard of living. “It reveals the inequality in income distribution among residents of different districts. Ideally, the gap between districts should be low,” he told TNIE.
Growth rate At 10%, Pathanamthitta recorded the highest year-over-year growth rate in per capita GDDP. The growth rate was based on the real GDDP or the total value of goods and prices produced in a district, adjusted for inflation. Kottayam, 8%, recorded the second highest growth rate and Malappuram the lowest, at 2%.