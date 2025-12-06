Ernakulam tops state in per capita GDDP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ernakulam district retained the top slot in nominal Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) figures for 2024-25 released by the economics and statistics department recently. The district’s GDDP was Rs 1,67,661.90 crore (quick estimate), up from Rs 1,50,991.63 crore (provisional estimate) in the previous financial year. Residents in the district recorded the highest per capita GDDP of Rs 4,67,428.

In terms of nominal GDDP, the value of goods and services produced in a district at current market prices, Ernakulam was followed by Thrissur (Rs 1,30,104.05 crore), Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1,24,342.30 crore), Kollam (Rs 1,19,217.76 crore) and Malappuram (Rs 1,08,492.85 crore). All these districts had the same ranking in 2023-24 as well. At the bottom of the list was Wayanad with a GDDP of Rs 2,27,19.57 crore.

Alappuzha came second in per capita GDDP, a key indicator of a district’s economic health and people’s standard of living. The per capita GDDP, a district’s GDDP divided by its population, helps in measuring the average income and economic output per person. Kollam recorded the third-highest per capita GDDP of Rs 4,41,719, followed by Kottayam (Rs 4,08,523) and Idukki (Rs 4,04,881). The lowest per capita GDDP was reported in the most populous district of Malappuram — Rs 2,20,533.